Flying into the sunset! Perfect way to finish Summer GP with the awesome 5th place!!!!! #carrerbest #fissummergrandprix #unbelievable #sohappy #someimprovement #oberstdorf #timetorelax Thanks for the awesome shot @rominaeggert

A post shared by Kristjan Ilves (@teamilves) on Aug 26, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT