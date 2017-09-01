Pikaaegne naiste tennise valitsejanna Serena Williams on USA meedia andmeil praegu sünnitamas. Sotsiaalmeedias lööb Serena sünnitamisuudis kõrgeid laineid ning Õhtuleht toob teieni parimad reaktsioonid Twitterist.

Serena Williams' baby is going to come out the womb with a tennis racket in hand — Mawn Shichaels (@RaNDoM_GuY526) September 1, 2017

OMG!!! BABY RENAAAAAAA AAAAAAWWWWWWWWWW CONGRATS @serenawilliams @alexisohanian I LOVE YOUUUUUUUUU — Senorita (@SerenaWLOVE) September 1, 2017

Can't wait to hear what Serena Williams has!!! Hope she has a safe labor! pic.twitter.com/nCD1tGunRm — Lenise♏ (@TianaEnsley) September 1, 2017

Is a future black tennis champion about to arrive in the world? Greatest woman tennis player Serena Williams is soon giving birth. Dope! — cheryl roberts (@cherylroberts00) September 1, 2017

Woiiii Serena Williams is in labour. Waiting for the demon media to mention the babies skin tone 🙄 — CeeCee (@FRose90) September 1, 2017

A Baby for Labor Day weekend 😊 maybe @serenawilliams will deliver!! https://t.co/bQFEmij31S — Mimi Waymer (@MiWayMimi) September 1, 2017

Even without entering the competition, @serenawilliams still manages to win the @usopen. What a boss, on and off the court👏🙌👊💪 #usopen2017 https://t.co/ET6lOoElYP — Rachael Ellenbogen (@TheRachaelE) September 1, 2017

How fitting that Serena Williams is in labor & during the #USOpen. Usually around this time she'd be smokin' another plyr on the court. — Lola Alevtia (@CoolGirlFusion) September 1, 2017

@serenawilliams' child is being born with a 10 - 0 h2h against Maria Sharapova. 😂 — (((Jammy))) (@Carlisias) September 1, 2017