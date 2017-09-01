Pikaaegne naiste tennise valitsejanna Serena Williams on USA meedia andmeil praegu sünnitamas. Sotsiaalmeedias lööb Serena sünnitamisuudis kõrgeid laineid ning Õhtuleht toob teieni parimad reaktsioonid Twitterist.
Serena Williams' baby is going to come out the womb with a tennis racket in hand— Mawn Shichaels (@RaNDoM_GuY526) September 1, 2017
OMG!!! BABY RENAAAAAAA AAAAAAWWWWWWWWWW CONGRATS @serenawilliams @alexisohanian I LOVE YOUUUUUUUUU— Senorita (@SerenaWLOVE) September 1, 2017
Can't wait to hear what Serena Williams has!!! Hope she has a safe labor! pic.twitter.com/nCD1tGunRm— Lenise♏ (@TianaEnsley) September 1, 2017
Is a future black tennis champion about to arrive in the world? Greatest woman tennis player Serena Williams is soon giving birth. Dope!— cheryl roberts (@cherylroberts00) September 1, 2017
Woiiii Serena Williams is in labour. Waiting for the demon media to mention the babies skin tone 🙄— CeeCee (@FRose90) September 1, 2017
A Baby for Labor Day weekend 😊 maybe @serenawilliams will deliver!! https://t.co/bQFEmij31S— Mimi Waymer (@MiWayMimi) September 1, 2017
Even without entering the competition, @serenawilliams still manages to win the @usopen. What a boss, on and off the court👏🙌👊💪 #usopen2017 https://t.co/ET6lOoElYP— Rachael Ellenbogen (@TheRachaelE) September 1, 2017
How fitting that Serena Williams is in labor & during the #USOpen. Usually around this time she'd be smokin' another plyr on the court.— Lola Alevtia (@CoolGirlFusion) September 1, 2017
@serenawilliams' child is being born with a 10 - 0 h2h against Maria Sharapova. 😂— (((Jammy))) (@Carlisias) September 1, 2017
If you need a nanny or security for the little phenom @serenawilliams pic.twitter.com/3mTs7G0ZPB— Nesha (@ItzNeshaJ) September 1, 2017
