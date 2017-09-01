TWITTERIMÖLL | "Tema laps tuleb üsast välja tennisereket käes!" ehk Serena Williamsi sünnitus lööb sotsiaalmeedias laineid (1)

, 1. september 2017, 20:45
Rase Serena Williams ajakirja esikaanel. (Annie Leibovitz)

Pikaaegne naiste tennise valitsejanna Serena Williams on USA meedia andmeil praegu sünnitamas. Sotsiaalmeedias lööb Serena sünnitamisuudis kõrgeid laineid ning Õhtuleht toob teieni parimad reaktsioonid Twitterist.

1 kommentaar

I
Indrek2  /   22:11, 1. sept 2017
Sünnitab ikka inimene, négrus poegib.
