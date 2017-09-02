TWITTERIMÖLL | Tütre sünnitanud Serena Williams mattus sotsiaalmeedias õnnitlussoovide laviini alla (0)

, 2. september 2017, 10:44
Prindi
Vaimukas videoklipp Twitterist, mis peaks kujutama Serena Williamsi tütart emaüsas. (Kuvatõmmis)

Eesti aja järgi eile õhtul tüdruku ilmale toonud pikaaegset naiste tennise valitsejannat Serena Williamsit õnnitlesid sotsiaalmeedias nii konkurendid, turniiride korraldajad kui lihtsalt tennisesõbrad. Õhtuleht toob parimad õnnesoovid Teieni!

Jaga artiklit

Viimased Loe kõiki ›
Loetumad Loe kõiki ›

0 kommentaari

Kommenteerimistingimused

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Korvpall

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Jalgpall

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Auto-moto

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Kergejõustik

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Tennis

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Vehklemine

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Võrkpall

Päevatoimetaja

Maarit Stepanov
Telefon 51993733
maarit.stepanov@ohtuleht.ee

Õhtuleht sotsiaalmeedias

Õhtuleht Mobiilis