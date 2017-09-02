Eesti aja järgi eile õhtul tüdruku ilmale toonud pikaaegset naiste tennise valitsejannat Serena Williamsit õnnitlesid sotsiaalmeedias nii konkurendid, turniiride korraldajad kui lihtsalt tennisesõbrad. Õhtuleht toob parimad õnnesoovid Teieni!
Discovered some snaps of an ultrasound of Serena Williams daughter before she gave birth pic.twitter.com/JWwfyMpVaC— K.thenews (@tricethebride) September 1, 2017
Congratulations! It's a baby girl for @serenawilliams and fiancé Alexis Ohanian. pic.twitter.com/M6GF4m17Iu— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) September 1, 2017
4:00 Serena Williams daughter is born— Oliver Willis (@owillis) September 1, 2017
4:04 Serena Williams daughter ranked in top 100 for WTA
Congratulations to @serenawilliams for giving birth to a baby girl!— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2017
Sending you ❤️ from your friends & family at the #USOpen and @WTA! pic.twitter.com/zv8HW0dDTN
.@serenawilliams won a new title on Day 5 at the #USOpen: Mom.https://t.co/9omCLSMi9t pic.twitter.com/cuqEjlbLlX— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 2, 2017
Congratulations @SerenaWilliams for your baby girl. I am so happy for you and I feel your emotion. Recover well & enjoy without limitation.— PATRICKMOURATOGLOU (@pmouratoglou) September 1, 2017
Btw @serenawilliams I wish you a speedy recovery... we have a lot of work ahead of us.— PATRICKMOURATOGLOU (@pmouratoglou) September 1, 2017
