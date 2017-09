Westbrook, Melo, Harden, CP3, Oladipo, Faried, Kanter, and more all on the same court. 😳 (via @cbrickley603, @blackops.basketball, @harrington1313, @liveatsky)

A post shared by House of Highlights (@houseofhighlights) on Sep 11, 2017 at 1:16pm PDT