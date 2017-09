HPCA Cricket Stadium, Dharamshala Stadium. The stadium set against the backdrop of the dramatic snow clad mountains, is perched on the high slopes in the upper reaches of Kangra valley. It is not only noted for its cool salubrious air and its stunning mountain scenery but known for serene ambience, rolling meadows and spell binding views. #hpca #mcleodganj #hpcastadium #cricket #scenic #meadow #sereneambience #spellbinding #salubrious #himachal #himalayas

