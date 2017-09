First training on the Tereacina main field! Estonian beach soccer national team is ready for tomorrow gama against Bulgaria! Watch LIVE on beachsoccer.com 10.45 ( Estonian time) #beachsoccer #iambeachsoccer #eurobeachsoccersuperfinal #terracina

A post shared by Kari-Andri Kask (@beachsoccerestonia) on Sep 13, 2017 at 7:52am PDT