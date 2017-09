2 fotot

File photo of Michael Schumacher of Germany posing in Mugello Michael Schumacher of Germany poses with the new Ferrari Formula One race car 248 F1 during the official presentation at the Mugello racetrack in Scarperia, central Italy, in this January 24, 2006 file photo. Formula One ex-champion Schumacher, who sustained severe head injuries in a ski accident in late 2013, is no longer in a coma and has left the French hospital where he was being treated since the accident, his spokeswoman said on June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/Files (ITALY - Tags: SPORT MOTORSPORT F1) (TONY GENTILE)