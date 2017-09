Swipe 🔛 A big smile right after surgery 💉 I guess I was happy it's over but probably still under the drugs 💊 and having no idea how painful the upcoming weeks will be in physically and mentally 🤕 Ps! My sister asked is it my dress or is it hospitals outfit what I am wearing? 🤔😅 Next photos 🔛 my first try to have some trainings after couple of weeks thinking I WANT TO TRAIN! 🤢 The amazing feeling in my heart to move my body slowly and easy again but it is better than nothing for sure! I know the upcoming weeks or maybe months won't be easy but they are definitely worth it!!! 💪🏼 Thanks to my people, I love you! 💫❤️ #thinkpositive #nevergiveup #bethelastrock #youhavetime #surgery

