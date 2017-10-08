OTSE | Sport 08.10: Hamilton juhib Jaapani GP-d, Vettel katkestas (0)

, 8. oktoober 2017, 07:48
Lewis Hamilton. (KAZUHIRO NOGI)
OTSEÜLEKANNE

Kätte on jõudnud järjekordne pühapäev, mis toob endaga palju põnevat spordimaailmast. Mõistagi jätkub MM-ralli Hispaanias. Lisaks on juhtumas veel palju põnevat, millel Õhtuleht silma peal hoiab. Püsige lainel! 
  • 08:33
    Vormel 1
  • 08:30
    Vormel 1
  • 08:24
    Vormel 1
  • 08:22
    Vormel 1
  • 08:16
    Vormel 1
  • 08:15
    Vormel 1
  • 08:14
    Vormel 1

    Kuigi mees pole veel autost välja tulnud, ei tundu sakslase masinast enam asja saavat. 

  • 08:13
    Vormel 1

    Ja ongi kõik! Vettel sõidab oma masinaga boksi ja vormel lükatakse taguots ees garaaži. 

  • 08:12
    Vormel 1

    Vettel lihtsalt vajub sõitjaterivis tahapoole, praeguseks on sakslane pudenenud juba kaheksandaks. 
    Hamilton endiselt juhib, Verstappeni ja Oconi ees. 

  • 08:10
    Vormel 1
  • 08:10
    Vormel 1
  • 08:09
    Vormel 1

    Ferraride jaoks pole Jaapani GP saanud ilusat algust. Räikkonen on hetkel 14. positsioonil, teiselt lähtekohalt rajale saanud Vettel on langenud kuuendaks. 

  • 08:06
    Vormel 1

    Sainz Jr ongi sunnitud võistluse katkestama ja teisel ringil tuleb rajale turvaauto. 

  • 08:06
    Vormel 1

    Avaringil käis suuremalt rajalt väljas Sainz Jr, samamoodi sõitis pikalt üle muru Kimi Räikkonen, kes langes sõitjaterivis 15. kohale. 

  • 08:05
    Vormel 1
  • 08:04
    Vormel 1

    Start on antud ja esimesed kurvid mööduvad suuremate kadudeta!

  • 08:01
    Vormel 1

    Masinad on rehvisoojendusringil. 

  • 07:59
  • 07:52
  • 07:51
  • 07:48
    Vormel 1

    Tere hommikust!

    Tänane päev saab kohe sportliku alguse, kuna kell 8 süttivad stardituled vormel 1 Jaapani GP-l, kus esimeselt lähtekohalt läheb rajale MM-sarja üldliider Lewis Hamilton. 

