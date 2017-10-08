Kätte on jõudnud järjekordne pühapäev, mis toob endaga palju põnevat spordimaailmast. Mõistagi jätkub MM-ralli Hispaanias. Lisaks on juhtumas veel palju põnevat, millel Õhtuleht silma peal hoiab. Püsige lainel!
-
09:35
-
09:19
-
09:14
👋 @Podolski10#JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/q8a3cwIrsO— Formula 1 (@F1) October 8, 2017
-
09:10
LAP 39/53:— Formula 1 (@F1) October 8, 2017
📻 PER: "Can I attack Esteban? He is going too slowly"
📻 Force India: "No"#JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/d7fB6gqkMe
-
09:09
Smile, @MassaFelipe19 📸#JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/S4jLjXWcsG— Formula 1 (@F1) October 8, 2017
-
09:08
-
09:01
LAP 32/53: FASTEST LAPS— Formula 1 (@F1) October 8, 2017
Well into the second half of the race, the Red Bulls are flying 🚀🚀#JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/LhRzn916sr
-
08:54
Vahetult enne oma boksipeatust lasi Bottas Hamiltoni endast mööda, hoides Verstappenit enda taga paar ringi kinni.
-
08:53
-
08:50
FASTEST SECTORS: The overall gap between HAM and VER is down to under a second...#JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/4HaM3pERVR— Formula 1 (@F1) October 8, 2017
-
08:45
LAP 23/53: Race leader HAM goes into the pits— Formula 1 (@F1) October 8, 2017
He emerges in P3, between BOT (0 stops) and VER (1 stop)#JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/nPVVzDXjHp
-
08:33
-
08:30
LAP 12/53:— Formula 1 (@F1) October 8, 2017
And now BOT moves past OCO too
P1 Mercedes
P2 Red Bull
P3 Red Bull
P4 Mercedes#JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/yf22Gh0FuZ
-
08:24
LAP 9/53: VIRTUAL SAFETY CAR— Formula 1 (@F1) October 8, 2017
ERI goes off at Degner and his race is over#JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/NlxOtAgvgl
-
08:22
LAP 8/53:— Formula 1 (@F1) October 8, 2017
OCO (P3) keeping RIC at bay in the early battle for a podium place
His previous best F1 finish? P5#JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/tObrPZMoPL
-
08:16
-
08:15
LAP 5/53:— Formula 1 (@F1) October 8, 2017
📻Ferrari: "Box, Sebastian, box... we will retire the car"
More heartbreak for Vettel - his race is over#JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/3rP9ZLmBl0
-
08:14
Kuigi mees pole veel autost välja tulnud, ei tundu sakslase masinast enam asja saavat.
-
08:13
Ja ongi kõik! Vettel sõidab oma masinaga boksi ja vormel lükatakse taguots ees garaaži.
-
08:12
Vettel lihtsalt vajub sõitjaterivis tahapoole, praeguseks on sakslane pudenenud juba kaheksandaks.
Hamilton endiselt juhib, Verstappeni ja Oconi ees.
-
08:10
LAP 1/53— Formula 1 (@F1) October 8, 2017
📻 VET: "I'm losing power"
He's down in P6#JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/rWdad1fou0
-
08:10
LAP 1/53: Carlos Sainz retires early after his final start for Toro Rosso 😕#JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/P3tRmnWauI— Formula 1 (@F1) October 8, 2017
-
08:09
Ferraride jaoks pole Jaapani GP saanud ilusat algust. Räikkonen on hetkel 14. positsioonil, teiselt lähtekohalt rajale saanud Vettel on langenud kuuendaks.
-
08:06
Sainz Jr ongi sunnitud võistluse katkestama ja teisel ringil tuleb rajale turvaauto.
-
08:06
Avaringil käis suuremalt rajalt väljas Sainz Jr, samamoodi sõitis pikalt üle muru Kimi Räikkonen, kes langes sõitjaterivis 15. kohale.
-
08:05
LIGHTS OUT— Formula 1 (@F1) October 8, 2017
⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️
⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️
The #JapaneseGP is GO! 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/ohh7JqvbGV
-
08:04
Start on antud ja esimesed kurvid mööduvad suuremate kadudeta!
-
08:01
Masinad on rehvisoojendusringil.
-
07:59
Atmosphere = mega 🙌— Formula 1 (@F1) October 8, 2017
FIVE MINUTES TO LIGHTS OUT#JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/o1RkJsjwaB
-
07:52
TODAY'S PROVISIONAL STARTING GRID@LewisHamilton will be the only driver to start in the position he qualified in #JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/KoCnoDnt4t— Formula 1 (@F1) October 8, 2017
-
07:51
15 MINUTES TO LIGHTS OUT ⏰— Formula 1 (@F1) October 8, 2017
Perfect conditions at Suzuka for the #JapaneseGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/wSbvejrW1n
-
07:48
Tere hommikust!
Tänane päev saab kohe sportliku alguse, kuna kell 8 süttivad stardituled vormel 1 Jaapani GP-l, kus esimeselt lähtekohalt läheb rajale MM-sarja üldliider Lewis Hamilton.