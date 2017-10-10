Tennise Eesti naiste esireket Anett Kontaveit (WTA 35.) kaotas täna Linzi WTA-turniiri avaringis 6:7, 3:6 rumeenlannale Mihaela Buzarnescule (WTA 105.). Sotsiaalmeedias märkisid mitmed tennisesõbrad, et Kontaveidi teine poolaasta on kiiva kiskunud, on ta ju viimasest üheksast matšist kaotanud suisa kaheksa.

