We had some fun before Saaremaa Rally 2017. Ott: “Great job guys! Car is fine and road conditions are much better than in Wales!” #testbeforerally #SaaremaaRally #50saaremaarally #otttanak @otttanak #FordFiestaRSWRC

A post shared by OT Racing (@otracing_official) on Oct 13, 2017 at 12:36am PDT