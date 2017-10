Mahalo Kona. I really hoped that I could end my Kona quest with the bang. But It wasn't meant to be. "THANK YOU", to my family and friends who made the long trip to Hawaii and the ones that didn't, all the crazy ass fans who cheered for me today, all my sponsors and supporters who have stayed besides me for all those years and my training partners (specially @urmaspeiker who trained with me for the past 6weeks). Time for a short rest and poke, definitely a lot of poke....📸 @helgormarkov

A post shared by Marko Albert (@pantaani) on Oct 14, 2017 at 11:01pm PDT