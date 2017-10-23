FIFA valis aasta parimaks jalgpalluriks Cristiano Ronaldo (0)

, 23. oktoober 2017, 22:56
Prindi
Cristiano Ronaldo. (AFP / Scanpix)

Londonis toimus täna rahvusvahelise jalgpalliliidu FIFA auhinnagala, kus tunnustati aasta parimaid.

Aasta meesjalgpallur:

 

Valik tugines rahvuskoondiste peatreenerite, kaptenite, meediaesindajate ning fännide hääletusele. 

Aasta meeste treener:

Aasta väravavaht:

Aasta fännid:

Aasta naiste treener:

Aasta Fair Play auhind:

Aasta algkoosseis:

Gianluigi Buffon, Marcelo, Leonardo Bonucci, Sergio Ramos, Dani Alves, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Andres Iniesta, Lionel Messi, Neymar ja Cristiano Ronaldo.

Aasta naisjalgpallur:

Jaga artiklit

Viimased Loe kõiki ›
Loetumad Loe kõiki ›

0 kommentaari

Kommenteerimistingimused

SPORDIBLOGI

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Korvpall

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Jalgpall

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Auto-moto

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Kergejõustik

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Tennis

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Vehklemine

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Võrkpall

Päevatoimetaja

Telefon 51993733
online@ohtuleht.ee

Õhtuleht sotsiaalmeedias

Õhtuleht Mobiilis