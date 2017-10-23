Londonis toimus täna rahvusvahelise jalgpalliliidu FIFA auhinnagala, kus tunnustati aasta parimaid.
Aasta meesjalgpallur:
Congratulations, #CristianoRonaldo! 🙌— #TheBest 🏆 (@FIFAcom) October 23, 2017
Winner of #TheBest FIFA Men's Player 2017 🏆 pic.twitter.com/agzK4mBaci
Valik tugines rahvuskoondiste peatreenerite, kaptenite, meediaesindajate ning fännide hääletusele.
Aasta meeste treener:
Congratulations, 🇫🇷Zinedine Zidane! 🎉— #TheBest 🏆 (@FIFAcom) October 23, 2017
Winner of #TheBest FIFA Men's Coach 2017 🏆 pic.twitter.com/fHTc3R1Q76
Aasta väravavaht:
Congratulations, 🇮🇹Gianluigi Buffon! 👐— #TheBest 🏆 (@FIFAcom) October 23, 2017
Winner of #TheBest FIFA Goalkeeper 2017 🏆 pic.twitter.com/GfWChRvEn2
Aasta fännid:
Congratulations, Celtic! 🍀— #TheBest 🏆 (@FIFAcom) October 23, 2017
Winners of the FIFA Fan Award 2017 🏆 #TheBest pic.twitter.com/ptGJtKU3PQ
Aasta naiste treener:
Congratulations, 🇳🇱Sarina Wiegman! 👏— #FIFAWWC 🇫🇷 (@FIFAWWC) October 23, 2017
Winner of the #TheBest FIFA Women's Coach 2017 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Kjv3gK5ugF
Aasta Fair Play auhind:
Congratulations, 🇹🇬Francis Kone! 👏— #TheBest 🏆 (@FIFAcom) October 23, 2017
Winner of The FIFA Fair Play Award 2017 🏆#TheBest pic.twitter.com/2sre73H4sQ
Aasta algkoosseis:
Gianluigi Buffon, Marcelo, Leonardo Bonucci, Sergio Ramos, Dani Alves, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Andres Iniesta, Lionel Messi, Neymar ja Cristiano Ronaldo.
Your FIFA FIFPro #World11 for 2017 🙌#TheBest pic.twitter.com/h8gNrTpMiX— #TheBest 🏆 (@FIFAcom) October 23, 2017
Aasta naisjalgpallur:
Congratulations, #LiekeMartens! 💪— #FIFAWWC 🇫🇷 (@FIFAWWC) October 23, 2017
Winner of #TheBest FIFA Women's Player 2017 🏆 pic.twitter.com/aKaTXHuQnz
