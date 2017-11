Eesti jalgpallikoondise kapten ja Liverpooli keskkaitsja Ragnar Klavan teenis taas mänguaega, kui tema leivaisa alistas Inglismaa kõrgliigas 4:1 West Hami. Vaatame, mida arvasid Klavani esituse kohta Liverpooli fännid sotsiaalmeedias.

Ragnar Klavan - 7/10



Decent performance to handle both Chicharito and Carroll well. — LFC Player Ratings (@PlayerLfc) November 4, 2017

Ragnar Klavan is clearly superior to Lovren. He's an average player but he doesn't cause near as much problems as Lovren does frequently — . (@usernameneeded0) November 4, 2017

Can was quality, Wijnaldum played well. So did Matip, Klavan and Moreno. Salah and Mane just different gravy. — John (@John24081990) November 4, 2017

Ratings:

Mignolet 6

Gomez 7

Matip 8

Klavan 7.5

Moreno 7

Can 6.5

Wijnaldum 6.5

Ox 8

Salah 9

Firmino 7.5

Mane 8.5



Subs: didn't do much all 6 — #LovrenOut (@LallanaLad) November 4, 2017

Can Salah and Ox excellent. Mane good, Matip Good Gomez am Klavan a bit nervy — Dan A7X King (@dan_king25) November 4, 2017

#LFC win 4-1 away⚽️

Salah scores again✌🏻

Ox makes his PL start count👍🏻

Scored from a #lfc corner😂

Klavan looking like Maldini 😉

Mane back 🌪 pic.twitter.com/IGs8b0FFnF — LFC blogster (@LFCblogster) November 4, 2017

Very good tactics from Klopp today. Defensively, we looked so solid and composed. Huge credits to Matip and Klavan especially — Deleep (@TheSturridgeWay) November 4, 2017

Klavan has now started 3 games in a row and we've conceded 1 goal. Not saying he's a great defender but much less error prone than Lovren — Wülfsteriño 🇸🇪 (@UlfHagstrm) November 4, 2017