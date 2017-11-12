Ameerika jalgpallur Margus Hunt jätkab häid esitusi Indanapolis Coltsi ridades. Täna kohtuti NFLi profiliigas Pittsburgh Steelersiga, kus kirja saadi ülivalus 17:20 kaotus, veel viimase veerandi eel juhtis Colts 17:9.

Esimest korda Coltsi algrivistusse kuulunud Hunt säras kolmandal veerandil oma leivanumbri ehk vastaste löögi blokeerimisega. Juba ülikoolis löökide blokeerijana tuntust kogunud Hunt pole vanu trikke unustanud ja võidab endiselt fännide südameid. Hüüdnimi "Idablokk" on endiselt asjakohane!

Ben Roethlisberger caps an 8-play, 75-yard drive with a 7-yard TD to JuJu Smith-Schuster. Margus Hunt blocks the PAT. #Colts lead 17-9. 7:47 3Q. — George Bremer (@gmbremer) November 12, 2017

Margus Hunt with another blocked kick on the extra-point, however. #Colts lead 17-9, 7:47 left in the 3Q. — Andrew Walker (@AWalkerColts) November 12, 2017