Coltsile ülivalus kaotus

VIDEO ja GALERII | Idablokk möllab taas! Margus Hunt säras NFLis löögi blokeerimisega (1)

, 12. november 2017, 23:11
13
fotot
Margus Hunt (92) mängus Steelersi vastu. (Marc Lebryk)

Ameerika jalgpallur Margus Hunt jätkab häid esitusi Indanapolis Coltsi ridades. Täna kohtuti NFLi profiliigas Pittsburgh Steelersiga, kus kirja saadi ülivalus 17:20 kaotus, veel viimase veerandi eel juhtis Colts 17:9.

Esimest korda Coltsi algrivistusse kuulunud Hunt säras kolmandal veerandil oma leivanumbri ehk vastaste löögi blokeerimisega. Juba ülikoolis löökide blokeerijana tuntust kogunud Hunt pole vanu trikke unustanud ja võidab endiselt fännide südameid. Hüüdnimi "Idablokk" on endiselt asjakohane!

 

Final. #PITvsIND

A post shared by Indianapolis Colts (@colts) on

1 kommentaar

P
pall  /   23:12, 12. nov 2017
Mängu oskasid ikka kaotada.Kahjuks...
+0 -0 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
