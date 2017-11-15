Soovid teada, mis sügisese 15. novembri spordipäeval toimub? Oled õiges kohas, sest Õhtuleht ei jäta midagi kahe silma vahele!
-
13:37
-
13:14
-
13:00
QUALIFIED! 👏— #WCQ (@FIFAWorldCup) November 15, 2017
Congratulations, 🇦🇺Australia! 🙌
They're heading to their 5th #WorldCup! #WCQ pic.twitter.com/3FqkIXG4gI
-
12:17
-
12:03
-
11:37
-
11:01
Patrice Evra is defiant in the face of adversity. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/uobyN4AQ90— Footy Jokes (@Footy_Jokes) November 15, 2017
-
10:36
-
10:10
-
09:37
-
09:19
-
09:08
Suvine jalgpalli MM pole enam mägede taga ning selgunud on peaaegu kõik osalevad meeskonnad.
Denmark becomes the 30th team to clinch a 2018 World Cup berth. The other 2 spots will be clinched tomorrow (Australia-Honduras & Peru-New Zealand). pic.twitter.com/bhlVoMfK7A— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 14, 2017
Nagu näha, kaks kohta on veel siiski üle! Esimese neist selgitavad juba täna kell 11 algavas kohtumises Austraalia ja Honduras. Avamäng lõppes viimaste koduväljakul 0:0 viigiga.
Massive night in Aussie sport. Can Australia beat Honduras and qualify for the World Cup (and then go and win it)?#AUSvHON #Russia2018ِ pic.twitter.com/8wmFMngzPp— Paul Dennett (@the_summer_game) November 15, 2017
Kõige viimase MMile sõitja mängivad homsetel esimestel tundidel välja Peruu ja Uus-Meremaa.
-
09:01
Tere hommikust!