Suvine jalgpalli MM pole enam mägede taga ning selgunud on peaaegu kõik osalevad meeskonnad.

Denmark becomes the 30th team to clinch a 2018 World Cup berth. The other 2 spots will be clinched tomorrow (Australia-Honduras & Peru-New Zealand). pic.twitter.com/bhlVoMfK7A — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 14, 2017





Nagu näha, kaks kohta on veel siiski üle! Esimese neist selgitavad juba täna kell 11 algavas kohtumises Austraalia ja Honduras. Avamäng lõppes viimaste koduväljakul 0:0 viigiga.

Massive night in Aussie sport. Can Australia beat Honduras and qualify for the World Cup (and then go and win it)?#AUSvHON #Russia2018ِ pic.twitter.com/8wmFMngzPp — Paul Dennett (@the_summer_game) November 15, 2017





Kõige viimase MMile sõitja mängivad homsetel esimestel tundidel välja Peruu ja Uus-Meremaa.