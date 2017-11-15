OTSE | Sport 15.11: suvisele jalgpalli MMile on järel vaid üks koht (1)

, 15. november 2017, 13:37
Prindi
Austraalia napsas Hondurase eest MM-pileti. (Moises Castillo)
Kommenteeri

OTSEÜLEKANNE

Kommenteerimistingimused

Soovid teada, mis sügisese 15. novembri spordipäeval toimub? Oled õiges kohas, sest Õhtuleht ei jäta midagi kahe silma vahele! 

1 kommentaar

H
Haigendaja Viriza Mengele  /   12:50, 15. nov 2017
Kuna Venemaa boikotib, siis kus need mängud toimuvad ?
+0 -0 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Korvpall

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Jalgpall

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Auto-moto

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Kergejõustik

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Tennis

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Vehklemine

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Võrkpall

Päevatoimetaja

Triinu Laan
Telefon 51993733
Triinu.laan@ohtuleht.ee

Õhtuleht sotsiaalmeedias

Õhtuleht Mobiilis