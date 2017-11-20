Alberto Moreno rõõm nädalavahetusel oli kahekordne. Mitte ainult ei aidanud hispaanlane Liverpoolil Southamptonit võita, vaid lisaks tõi tema abikaasa siia maailma ka uue ilmakodaniku.
Ainsaks tõrvaks meepotis oli asjaolu, et kohtumise tõttu ei saanud Moreno ise Alberto juuniori sünni juures olla. Juba varem kasvab Moreno peres aastane tütar Carla.
Alberto with Alberto Junior ❤️— Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) November 20, 2017
(Not sure about thanking God - should be thanking his wife, who gave birth while he was at the team hotel!😂 ) pic.twitter.com/LFzlBWbaoL
Otra temporada más, contento de que el equipo entre en Champions League 🏆 Y sobre todo este año darle gracias a la vida por regalarme a una princesa llamada Carla 👑 y gracias también por tener una mujer maravillosa a mi lado todos los días @liliagranadilla 😍 YOU'LL NEVER WALK ALONE 🔴🔴
A post shared by Alberto Moreno (@amplfc18) on
