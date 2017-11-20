PALJU ÕNNE! Ragnar Klavani klubikaaslane sai teistkordselt isaks (0)

, 20. november 2017, 12:21
TOPELTRÕÕM: Jürgen Klopp õnnitlemas Alberto Morenot. (PAUL ELLIS)

Alberto Moreno rõõm nädalavahetusel oli kahekordne. Mitte ainult ei aidanud hispaanlane Liverpoolil Southamptonit võita, vaid lisaks tõi tema abikaasa siia maailma ka uue ilmakodaniku.

Ainsaks tõrvaks meepotis oli asjaolu, et kohtumise tõttu ei saanud Moreno ise Alberto juuniori sünni juures olla. Juba varem kasvab Moreno peres aastane tütar Carla. 

