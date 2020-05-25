Kobe Bryanti lesk kergitas saladusloori hukkunud abikaasa peagi ilmuvalt romaanilt
Kobe Bryanti lesk Vanessa avaldas Instagramis raamatu kaanefoto ning lisas, et tema jaoks on see üks kõige lemmikumatest abikaasa loodud romaanidest.
Lugu keskendub olümpiale pürgivale noorele ujujale, kes seisab silmitsi paljude raskusetega, et spordis edukas olla.
“Whether goose or swan, I have wings and I’ll fly.” 🕊 🤍 🤍🕊Introducing Geese Are Never Swans, one of my favorite novels created by my husband @kobebryant. Readers will meet his newest character Gus Bennett, an aspiring Olympic swimmer facing tough issues that he must overcome in order to win in the pool. This story perfectly highlights the healing nature that lies within sports. It’s out July 21st, but you can pre-order yours now: https://granity.me/geese #GranityStudios #GeeseAreNeverSwans #youngadult 📚 #YA