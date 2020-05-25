PRAEGU KUUM
Kobe Bryanti lesk kergitas saladusloori hukkunud abikaasa peagi ilmuvalt romaanilt 

Ohtuleht.ee, täna, 10:29
Kobe Bryanti lesk kergitas saladusloori hukkunud abikaasa peagi ilmuvalt romaanilt
Kobe Bryant hukkus jaanuaris helikopteriõnnetuses.Foto: Mike Lawrie
Juuli lõpus ilmub varalahkunud korvpalliässa Kobe Bryanti viies noorsooromaan pealkirjaga "Haned pole kunagi luiged", mille ta kirjutas enne oma surma kahasse psühholoog Eva Clarkiga.

Kobe Bryanti lesk Vanessa avaldas Instagramis raamatu kaanefoto ning lisas, et tema jaoks on see üks kõige lemmikumatest abikaasa loodud romaanidest.

Lugu keskendub olümpiale pürgivale noorele ujujale, kes seisab silmitsi paljude raskusetega, et spordis edukas olla.

Vanessa Bryanti sõnul toob 21. juulil ilmuv romaan täiuslikult esile spordi trööstiva ja jõudu andva iseloomu.

