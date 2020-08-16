PRAEGU KUUM
Hispaania GP | Hamilton võttis Schumacherilt rekordi, Räikkönen tegi ajalugu 

Õhtuleht.ee, täna, 17:50
Hispaania GP | Hamilton võttis Schumacherilt rekordi, Räikkönen tegi ajalugu
Lewis Hamilton.Foto: EPA/Scanpix
Vormel 1 sarja Hispaania GP võitis tiitlikaitsja Lewis Hamilton, kes edestas lähimaid konkurente enam kui 24 sekundiga. Mercedeste kaksikvõidu rikkus Red Bulli piloot Max Verstappen, kolmas oli võitja tiimikaaslane Valtteri Bottas.

Enne sõitu:

Eilse kvalifikatsiooni võitis sarja üldliider Lewis Hamilton, teise aja sai kirja tema tiimikaaslane Valtteri Bottas. Red Bulli mees Max Verstappen oli kolmas, neljanda stardikoha sai kirja Sergio Perez (Racing Point). Esikuuikusse mahtusid veel Racing Pointi teine sõitja Lance Stroll ja Red Bulli masinaga sõitev Alexander Albon.

17:50
17:34

Lõpuni pole enam palju jäänud:

17:28

Räikkönen püstitas aga uhke rekordi: soomlane on nüüd läbinud vormel 1 sarjas enim kilomeetreid.

LAP 38/66: KIMI BREAKS A RECORD

After completing lap 37, Kimi Raikkonen has now raced 83,846 km in F1

That's further than any other driver F1 in history

That's more than twice the circumference of Earth 🌍

That's incredible 👌#SpanishGP 🇪🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/P5zoXOy12R

— Formula 1 (@F1) August 16, 2020

17:27

Leclerci sõit on lõppenud.

LAP 41/66

Despair for Charles Leclerc - his race is over#SpanishGP 🇪🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/X389q1fF7w

— Formula 1 (@F1) August 16, 2020

16:48
16:48

24/66: Juhib jätkuvalt Hamilton, kellele järgnevad Verstappen, Bottas, Stroll, Perez ja Leclerc.

16:33
16:32

13/66: Hamiltoni edu Verstappeni ees on ligi 2,5 sekundit, hollandlane omakorda edestab Bottast umbes 2 sekundiga, seejärel tuleb tükk tühja maad ning seejärel Stroll, kes liidrile kaotab enam kui 9 sekundiga.

16:31

Triole järgnevad Lance Stroll, koroonaviirusest tervenenud ja kaheetapilise pausi järel rajale naasnud Sergio Perez ja Alex Albon.

16:29
16:28

9/66: Üheksa ringi järel juhib jätkuvalt Hamilton, teiselt positsioonilt startinud Bottas langes vahepeal viiendaks, ent nüüd tõusis kolmandaks. Kahe Mercedese piloodi vahel on Verstappen.

16:07

Tere, vormelisõbrad! Peagi hakkab kihutamine pihta ja parimalt stardikohalt alustab ei keegi muu kui kvalifikatsiooni nobedaim Lewis Hamilton. 

