Hispaania GP | Hamilton võttis Schumacherilt rekordi, Räikkönen tegi ajalugu
Enne sõitu:
Eilse kvalifikatsiooni võitis sarja üldliider Lewis Hamilton, teise aja sai kirja tema tiimikaaslane Valtteri Bottas. Red Bulli mees Max Verstappen oli kolmas, neljanda stardikoha sai kirja Sergio Perez (Racing Point). Esikuuikusse mahtusid veel Racing Pointi teine sõitja Lance Stroll ja Red Bulli masinaga sõitev Alexander Albon.
🏁 TOP TEN FINISHERS 🏁— Formula 1 (@F1) August 16, 2020
HAM 📸
VER
BOT
PER
STR
SAI
VET
ALB
GAS
NOR#SpanishGP 🇪🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/7DL2C6YTS5
Lõpuni pole enam palju jäänud:
TEN LAPS TO GO— Formula 1 (@F1) August 16, 2020
1 HAM
2 VER
3 BOT
4 PER
5 VET
6 STR
7 SAI 📸
8 ALB 📸#SpanishGP 🇪🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/thBuYNrR6W
Räikkönen püstitas aga uhke rekordi: soomlane on nüüd läbinud vormel 1 sarjas enim kilomeetreid.
LAP 38/66: KIMI BREAKS A RECORD
After completing lap 37, Kimi Raikkonen has now raced 83,846 km in F1
That's further than any other driver F1 in history
That's more than twice the circumference of Earth 🌍
That's incredible 👌#SpanishGP 🇪🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/P5zoXOy12R
Leclerci sõit on lõppenud.
LAP 41/66
Despair for Charles Leclerc - his race is over#SpanishGP 🇪🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/X389q1fF7w
LAP 21/66— Formula 1 (@F1) August 16, 2020
🎧 "I'm losing so much grip - who cares about where I come out, I can easily pass them!"
Verstappen wants to come in for new tyres... NOW
And Red Bull grant his wish - with a *very* fast stop 👌#SpanishGP 🇪🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/jLw3osgmTr
24/66: Juhib jätkuvalt Hamilton, kellele järgnevad Verstappen, Bottas, Stroll, Perez ja Leclerc.
LAP 9/66: FASTEST SECTORS— Formula 1 (@F1) August 16, 2020
Hamilton (P1) and Bottas (P2) turning on the power 🚀
And they have also traded Fastest Laps in the last few minutes #SpanishGP 🇪🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/8GGHZbXCXp
13/66: Hamiltoni edu Verstappeni ees on ligi 2,5 sekundit, hollandlane omakorda edestab Bottast umbes 2 sekundiga, seejärel tuleb tükk tühja maad ning seejärel Stroll, kes liidrile kaotab enam kui 9 sekundiga.
Triole järgnevad Lance Stroll, koroonaviirusest tervenenud ja kaheetapilise pausi järel rajale naasnud Sergio Perez ja Alex Albon.
LAP 5/66— Formula 1 (@F1) August 16, 2020
And a few moments later Bottas does get past Stroll
He sets off in pursuit of Verstappen for P2 #SpanishGP 🇪🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/QY6lOnLOav
9/66: Üheksa ringi järel juhib jätkuvalt Hamilton, teiselt positsioonilt startinud Bottas langes vahepeal viiendaks, ent nüüd tõusis kolmandaks. Kahe Mercedese piloodi vahel on Verstappen.
Tere, vormelisõbrad! Peagi hakkab kihutamine pihta ja parimalt stardikohalt alustab ei keegi muu kui kvalifikatsiooni nobedaim Lewis Hamilton.