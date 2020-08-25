Messi teatas Barcelonale, et ta soovib klubist lahkuda 

Mitmed allikad on portaalile Goal kinnitanud, et 33aastane pallivõlur on tõepoolest palunud Barcelonal aktiveerida lepingus klausel, mis võimaldaks tal sel suvel klubist lahkuda. Tema praegune kontraht hoiab

Sources have confirmed to Goal that the 33-year-old has sent a fax to Barcelona asking the club to allow him to activate a clause in his contract that will allow him to leave on a free transfer this summer, with his deal currently set to expire at the end of next season.

Rumours of Messi's unhappiness have been swirling since Bayern Munich humiliated Barcelona 8-2 in the Champions League quarter-final on August 14, ending a season that saw the club fail to win any trophies.

Following that match, Barcelona sacked head coach Quique Setien as well as technical manager Eric Abidal.

Barcelona subsequently hired Ronald Koeman to replace Setien, with the Dutchman expressing his desire to keep the Argentine star at Camp Nou.