Kaks korda peatatud Toscana GP-l võtsid kaksikvõidu Mercedesed, Albon jõudis esmakordselt poodiumile
Hamiltoni ja Bottase järel stardivad täna vastavalt kolmandalt ja neljandalat positsioonilt Red Bulli piloodid Max Verstappen ja Alex Albon.
Ka üldarvestuses juhivad hetkel Mercedese piloodid: tiitlikaitsjal Hamiltonil on koos 164 ja Bottasel 117 silma. Verstappen on 110 punktiga kolmas, neljas on Lance Stroll (Racing Point) ja viies Lando Norris (McLaren), kummalgi on koos 57 silma.
Stardijärjekord:
58/59: Hamilton liigub võidu suunas, talle järgnevad Bottas ja Albon.
51/59: Albon möödus Ricciardost ja tõusis kolmandaks.
46/59: Kolmandat korda anti etapile start, Hamilton säilitas liidrikoha, Bottas tõusis teiseks, Riccardo langes kolmandaks.
LAP 46/59: Lewis (behind the Safety Car) leads us out for the Formation Lap...— Formula 1 (@F1) September 13, 2020
We'll be doing another standing start very shortly! #TuscanGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/IJpQSKRfZJ
Sõit on taas mõnda aega pausil olnud ning peaks jätkuma kell 18.12.
Stroll's stricken car is being recovered by race marshals #TuscanGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/wx4zNr6nLP— Formula 1 (@F1) September 13, 2020
Foto Strolli õnnetusest:
LAP 44/59
Stroll crashes at Turn 9 😮#TuscanGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/dHFWM2KdTH
Stroll on sunnitud katkestama, rajal on taas turvaauto.
LAP 31/59— Formula 1 (@F1) September 13, 2020
Bottas pits before Hamilton, and he's back out on track in P2#TuscanGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/zt7rxvkFwI
33/59: Hamilton käis boksis, kuid seal kulus tal vaid 2,3 sekundit ning britt on jätkuvalt liider. Teisena jätkab Bottas, kolmas on Ricciardo.
24/59: 1. Hamilton, 2. Bottas, 3. Stroll, 4. Ricciardo, 5. Albon, 6. Perez.
Mercedese piloodid on vahe sisse teinud ning Leclerc käis boksis ja langes viimaseks ehk 13ndaks.
18/59: Strollil õnnestub kurvis Leclercist mööduda ja kolmandale kohale tõusta.
16/59: Ricciardo tõusis viiendaks, möödudes Perezest.
LAP 10/59: LIGHTS OUT (PART 2)— Formula 1 (@F1) September 13, 2020
No incidents at the restart, and Hamilton roars into the lead with Bottas tucking in behind, and the Racing Point's of Stroll and Perez in third and fourth #TuscanGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/FHFxfgv17W
1. Hamilton, 2. Bottas, 3. Leclerc, 4. Stroll, 5. Perez, 6. Ricciardo
10/59: Sõidule anti ametlikult uus start, Hamilton haaras koheselt liidrikoha!
Sõit jätkub, 13 pilooti on rajal.
Paistab, et piloodid on valmis peatselt sõitu jätkama.
Sõidu on katkestanud Verstappen, Gasly, Giovinazzi, Sainz Jr., Latifi ja Magnussen.
Carlos Sainz Jr. kinnitab, et mehed jäid terveks. Hea seegi!
SAINZ: “By the time I saw everything it was too late - it was a big crash. The main thing is that we are all ok"#TuscanGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/7MsXZh74Uo— Formula 1 (@F1) September 13, 2020
Etapp peaks jätkuma kell 16.55.
Umbes sama pöörane oli eelmisel pühapäeval toimunud Itaalia GP. Ka tol etapil tuli sõit ajutiselt peatada.
👀 A long view and a close-up of the crash that's brought the remaining drivers back into the pits
It's the first time that we've had a Red Flag in consecutive races since 2011 - Monaco followed by Canada#TuscanGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/Z2QT1k1ckE
Kohe pärast seda, kui turvaauto rajalt lahkus, tehti avarii. Lehvitatakse punast lippu, sõit peatatakse ajutiselt. Õnneks pole seni keegi vigastada saanud.
The incident brings out a RED FLAG 🚩— Formula 1 (@F1) September 13, 2020
Four drivers were involved in this crash - Giovinazzi, Latifi, Magnussen and Sainz - all are out of their cars and seemingly ok 👍#TuscanGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/vE0FuXm0A9
LAP 6/59— Formula 1 (@F1) September 13, 2020
The Safety Car goes in but immediately there's a big shunt at the back of the field#TuscanGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/wt5hvIrVJd
Jätkuvalt on rajal turvaauto.
6/59: Juhib Bottas, järgevad Hamilton, Leclerc, Albon, Stroll, Ricciardo, Perez ja Norris.
Verstappen andis oma tiimile teada, et masinas polnud jõudu. Seega on Red Bulli piloot mängust väljas.
Verstappen got a slow start and radioed to the team that he had no power— Formula 1 (@F1) September 13, 2020
He then got caught up in a midfield tangle before ploughing into the gravel at Turn 2 😮#TuscanGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/v89iNL2S2D
LAP 1/59— Formula 1 (@F1) September 13, 2020
Drama from the off - Bottas gets a flyer but behind Verstappen is into the gravel and OUT of the race! #TuscanGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/gb6UMCc4cH
@Max33Verstappen FORA ... @PierreGASLY idem, @Carlossainz55 começou o embrulho pic.twitter.com/oDD3d0GofS— ▄▀▄▀ 𝗥𝗧𝗣 Mu̷n̷d̷i̷a̷l̷ ̷ F͓̽1͓̽ ▄▀▄▀ (@f1rtp) September 13, 2020
Bottas haaras koheselt liidrikoha ning Verstappen on liival. Rajale tuli turvaauto.
Täna sõidetakse 59 ringi, sõit on alanud mõistagi Mercedese pilootide juhtimisel.
Meenutame veel kiiresti, kuidas läks täna samal ringrajal vormel 2 sarjas kihutanud Jüri Vipsil:
Toscana GP on alanud!
Paistab, et Verstappenil oli enne starti masinaga probleeme, ent nüüdseks on need lahenduse leidnud:
Looks like Max's car is ok - he's being strapped into the cockpit 👍— Formula 1 (@F1) September 13, 2020
The start is moments away! 🙌#TuscanGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/VPCel5HMzS
Form an orderly queue...— Formula 1 (@F1) September 13, 2020
The pit lane it OPEN! 😃#TuscanGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/HclJd7uRXU
Tere, vormelisõbrad! Sõidu alguseni on jäänud veel kaheksa minutit.