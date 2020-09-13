PRAEGU KUUM
Ohtuleht.ee, täna, 17:01
OTSEBLOGI | Hamilton haaras pärast sõidu taaskäivitamist koheselt liidrikoha
Lewis Hamilton.Foto: ZUMAPRESS.com/Scanpix
Eelmisel pühapäeval toimunud vormel 1 sarja Itaalia GP-l juhtus midagi, mida võib viimaste hooaegade valguses pidada fenomenaalseks: poodiumile ei jõudnud kumbki Mercedese piloot. Täna püüavad Toscana GP-l Lewis Hamilton ja Valtteri Bottas teha vigade paranduse; kvalifikatsioon suudeti juba võita. Õhtuleht teeb kell 16.10 algavast võidukihutamisest tekstipõhise otseblogi.

Hamiltoni ja Bottase järel stardivad täna vastavalt kolmandalt ja neljandalat positsioonilt Red Bulli piloodid Max Verstappen ja Alex Albon. 

Ka üldarvestuses juhivad hetkel Mercedese piloodid: tiitlikaitsjal Hamiltonil on koos 164 ja Bottasel 117 silma. Verstappen on 110 punktiga kolmas, neljas on Lance Stroll (Racing Point) ja viies Lando Norris (McLaren), kummalgi on koos 57 silma.

Stardijärjekord:

17:02

1. Hamilton, 2. Bottas, 3. Leclerc, 4. Stroll, 5. Perez, 6. Ricciardo

17:00

10/59: Sõidule anti ametlikult uus start, Hamilton haaras koheselt liidrikoha!

16:57

Sõit jätkub, 13 pilooti on rajal.

16:55

Paistab, et piloodid on valmis peatselt sõitu jätkama.

16:49

Sõidu on katkestanud Verstappen, Gasly, Giovinazzi, Sainz Jr., Latifi ja Magnussen.

16:48

Carlos Sainz Jr. kinnitab, et mehed jäid terveks. Hea seegi!

16:48

Etapp peaks jätkuma kell 16.55.

16:42

Umbes sama pöörane oli eelmisel pühapäeval toimunud Itaalia GP. Ka tol etapil tuli sõit ajutiselt peatada.

👀 A long view and a close-up of the crash that's brought the remaining drivers back into the pits

It's the first time that we've had a Red Flag in consecutive races since 2011 - Monaco followed by Canada#TuscanGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/Z2QT1k1ckE

— Formula 1 (@F1) September 13, 2020

16:34

Kohe pärast seda, kui turvaauto rajalt lahkus, tehti avarii. Lehvitatakse punast lippu, sõit peatatakse ajutiselt. Õnneks pole seni keegi vigastada saanud.

16:26

Jätkuvalt on rajal turvaauto.

16:26

6/59: Juhib Bottas, järgevad Hamilton, Leclerc, Albon, Stroll, Ricciardo, Perez ja Norris.

16:25

Verstappen andis oma tiimile teada, et masinas polnud jõudu. Seega on Red Bulli piloot mängust väljas.

16:23

16:17

Bottas haaras koheselt liidrikoha ning Verstappen on liival. Rajale tuli turvaauto.

16:16

Täna sõidetakse 59 ringi, sõit on alanud mõistagi Mercedese pilootide juhtimisel.

16:15

Meenutame veel kiiresti, kuidas läks täna samal ringrajal vormel 2 sarjas kihutanud Jüri Vipsil:

16:13

Toscana GP on alanud!

16:13

Paistab, et Verstappenil oli enne starti masinaga probleeme, ent nüüdseks on need lahenduse leidnud:

16:02

Tere, vormelisõbrad! Sõidu alguseni on jäänud veel kaheksa minutit.

