OTSEBLOGI | Toscanas on tehtud mitu avariid, sõit otsustati peatada
Hamiltoni ja Bottase järel stardivad täna vastavalt kolmandalt ja neljandalat positsioonilt Red Bulli piloodid Max Verstappen ja Alex Albon.
Ka üldarvestuses juhivad hetkel Mercedese piloodid: tiitlikaitsjal Hamiltonil on koos 164 ja Bottasel 117 silma. Verstappen on 110 punktiga kolmas, neljas on Lance Stroll (Racing Point) ja viies Lando Norris (McLaren), kummalgi on koos 57 silma.
Stardijärjekord:
Kohe pärast seda, kui turvaauto rajalt lahkus, tehti avarii. Lehvitatakse punast lippu, sõit peatatakse ajutiselt. Õnneks pole seni keegi vigastada saanud.
The incident brings out a RED FLAG 🚩— Formula 1 (@F1) September 13, 2020
Four drivers were involved in this crash - Giovinazzi, Latifi, Magnussen and Sainz - all are out of their cars and seemingly ok 👍#TuscanGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/vE0FuXm0A9
LAP 6/59— Formula 1 (@F1) September 13, 2020
The Safety Car goes in but immediately there's a big shunt at the back of the field#TuscanGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/wt5hvIrVJd
Jätkuvalt on rajal turvaauto.
6/59: Juhib Bottas, järgevad Hamilton, Leclerc, Albon, Stroll, Ricciardo, Perez ja Norris.
Verstappen andis oma tiimile teada, et masinas polnud jõudu. Seega on Red Bulli piloot mängust väljas.
Verstappen got a slow start and radioed to the team that he had no power— Formula 1 (@F1) September 13, 2020
He then got caught up in a midfield tangle before ploughing into the gravel at Turn 2 😮#TuscanGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/v89iNL2S2D
LAP 1/59— Formula 1 (@F1) September 13, 2020
Drama from the off - Bottas gets a flyer but behind Verstappen is into the gravel and OUT of the race! #TuscanGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/gb6UMCc4cH
@Max33Verstappen FORA ... @PierreGASLY idem, @Carlossainz55 começou o embrulho pic.twitter.com/oDD3d0GofS— ▄▀▄▀ 𝗥𝗧𝗣 Mu̷n̷d̷i̷a̷l̷ ̷ F͓̽1͓̽ ▄▀▄▀ (@f1rtp) September 13, 2020
Bottas haaras koheselt liidrikoha ning Verstappen on liival. Rajale tuli turvaauto.
Täna sõidetakse 59 ringi, sõit on alanud mõistagi Mercedese pilootide juhtimisel.
Meenutame veel kiiresti, kuidas läks täna samal ringrajal vormel 2 sarjas kihutanud Jüri Vipsil:
Toscana GP on alanud!
Paistab, et Verstappenil oli enne starti masinaga probleeme, ent nüüdseks on need lahenduse leidnud:
Looks like Max's car is ok - he's being strapped into the cockpit 👍— Formula 1 (@F1) September 13, 2020
The start is moments away! 🙌#TuscanGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/VPCel5HMzS
Form an orderly queue...— Formula 1 (@F1) September 13, 2020
The pit lane it OPEN! 😃#TuscanGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/HclJd7uRXU
Tere, vormelisõbrad! Sõidu alguseni on jäänud veel kaheksa minutit.