RALLIBLOGI | Ogier kihutab tiitli suunas, Tänak kerkis teiseks

EVANS: 📺 Screengrab of @ElfynEvans (having just gone off the road) warning his Toyota teammate and main title rival, @SebOgier, about the treacherous conditions ahead on SS11 of @AciRallyMonza 2020.



What a sportsman! 👏



🇮🇹 @OfficialWRC | @TGR_WRC | @scottmartinat | #WRC pic.twitter.com/lsiOyMae9B