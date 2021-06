Jalgpalli EMi blogi: õhtu lõpetab Itaalia ja Šveitsi lahing! Tarmo Rüütli: mina pean neid siiski võrdseteks meeskondadeks

Gareth Bale created three Big Chances in the first half vs #TUR, more than any player has managed in a single game so far at #EURO2020



◎ 06' - Ramsey shot on target

◎ 24' - Ramsey shot off target

◉ 42' - Ramsey scores



Third time lucky. 😅