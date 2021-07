Jalgpalli EMi blogi | Tšehhi lõi teise poolaja alguses kohe ühe tagasi. Kas neil õnnestub ka viigistada? 

HT | Denmark lead 2:0!



Both sides had their fair share of chances in the 1st half (#CZE lead on xG 1.03 - 0.91), but #DEN were more efficient in front of goal, and they now hold a big lead in Baku.



Do you think Czech Republic still have a chance here? 🤔#EURO2020 #CZEDEN pic.twitter.com/pBOrcqw8FK