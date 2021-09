RALLIBLOGI | Katsevõidu saanud Tänak on Kreekas kinni teises kohas

⏱ SS14: 25:40.0



2nd fastest so far, 1.4s down on #Evans



"I had a good stage. Quite tricky with very slippery sections in some places. I did my best. It was a lot of cleaning and I couldn't go faster."#WRC #AcropolisRally #HMSGOfficial #TN11 pic.twitter.com/cat5q0ZoA1