OTSEBLOGI | Messi sai kauni tabamusega lõpuks jala valgeks 

📋 | #UCL TEAM NEWS



🔴🔵 Lionel Messi returns from injury in one of 4️⃣ #PSG changes. He starts up front with Neymar & Mbappe.



🔷 #ManCity make 2️⃣ changes from their last #PL game. Jesus & Foden drop to the bench. Sterling & Mahrez take their places.#bbcfootball #PSGMCI