OTSEBLOGI | Pöörases hoos Tänak on laupäeval võitnud seitsmest katsest kuus, Evans katkestas taas

#WRC 🇮🇹 SS15 #Sordo

⏱ 11:31.8

▶ Quickest through so far

„That was close, just 300 metres to the end. I was wide; it was very slippery. I touched a barrier – I’m lucky to be here.“#HMSGOfficial #RallyItaliaSardegna pic.twitter.com/ak3GTRqQIt