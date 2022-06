OTSEBLOGI | Sardiinia rallipäev algas korraldajate fopaaga, Tänak on teisel kohal

#WRC 🇮🇹 SS03 #Tanak

⏱ 15:11.7

▶ Quickest through so far

„Quite low grip, lower than the previous one. Challenging with the cross-pattern tyres to really tell. In some places the softs are working, in others it is the hards.“#HMSGOfficial #RallyItaliaSardegna pic.twitter.com/blw7klZevI