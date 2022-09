OTSEBLOGI | Hyundai jahib Kreekas kolmikvõitu, Virves MM-tiitlit

Acropolis Rally Greece 2022 🇬🇷



Friday done, was a crazy one 🥵 Started the day with puncture on SS2 and after that we really tried to be careful on the stages. Managed to get 3 stage wins and by the end of the day we are leading JWRC by 1:47.0. Tomorrow we need to keep focused💪 pic.twitter.com/PCJIV5FKzz