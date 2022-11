BLOGI | Varajane draama Jaapani rallil: Sordo Hyundai põles maha, Ogier kõrgest mängust väljas

⏱️SS2 Isegami's Tunnel 1 (23,29km):

💭 "It's tricky to drive. We stopped in the tunnel because it was full of dust and we couldn't see beyond the bonnet."



1⃣ Rovanperä 17:44.6

2⃣ Neuville 1.8

3⃣ Evans 5.5

4⃣ TÄNAK 9.7

5⃣ Breen 12.0



