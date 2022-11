OTSEBLOGI | Belgia oli terve avapoolaja Kanada vastu surve all, kuid pääses juhtima

FT | 🇪🇸 Spain 7–0 Costa Rica 🇨🇷



La Roja's clinical display continued in the 2nd half, as they got past Keylor Navas time and time again, with Gavi, Soler and Morata all also getting on the scoresheet.



Talk about a statement win to kick off #Qatar2022! 🔥#ESPCRC #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/uepXA3Ra7P