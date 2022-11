OTSEBLOGI | Kaotusseisust välja tulnud Jaapan alistas iluväravast Saksamaa!

HT | 🇩🇪 Germany 1–0 Japan 🇯🇵



This match has been a one-way street so far, as Germany dominated possession and already attempted 14 shots in total.



Samurai Blue will have to show something else in the second half!#GERJPN #Qatar2022 #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/3eBz0Fjymo