OTSEBLOGI | Kiirelt kaotusseisu jäänud Horvaatia läks poolaja lõpus Kanada vastu juhtima

HT | 🇭🇷 Croatia 2–1 Canada 🇨🇦



For only the 4th time at #Qatar2022 we saw 3 goals in the first half, as Croatia came back from behind after an early deficit.



With Les Rouges desperate for points here, we should be in for an exciting second half!#CROCAN #Qatar2022 #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/UeIYAuiHLG