OTSEBLOGI | Otsustavad lahingud! A-alagrupist pääsesid edasi Holland ja Senegal

Frenkie de Jong has just scored only his second goal for the Dutch national team, and his first-ever goal at a major international tournament. 🇳🇱



His only other goal for Oranje came on 6 September 2019 against Germany.