OTSEBLOGI | Otsustavad lahingud B-alagrupis! Inglismaa mängib Walesiga, USA Iraaniga

⚠️ | QUICK STAT



Each of Senegal's 5 goals at #Qatar2022 have now been scored by different players:



⚽️ Boulaye Dia

⚽️ Famara Diédhiou

⚽️ Ahmadou Bamba Dieng

⚽️ Ismaïla Sarr

⚽️ Kalidou Koulibaly



This is Koulibaly's first-ever goal for the national team! 🇸🇳#ECUSEN #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/yniHJDWrbX