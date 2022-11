OTSEBLOGI | Otsustavad lahingud B-alagrupis! USA juhib avapoolaja järel Iraani vastu, Inglismaa lõi kahe minutiga kaks väravat

HT | 🇮🇷 Iran 0–1 USA 🇺🇸



As shown by our Attack Momentum graph, USA were quite clearly the better side in the first half, and hold a deserved half time lead.



Team Melli need to improve after the break if they want to qualify for Round of 16!#IRNUSA #Qatar2022 #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/2rwvbZhEGi