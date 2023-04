VIDEO | SUPER! Vigastuspausilt naasnud Kontaveit kindlustas Eesti naiskonnale võidu

Anett Kontaveit, who was world number 2 less than a year ago but is now outside the top 60, comes back to the tour with a nice @BJKCup win:



6-1, 6-2 over Isabella Kruger (365) to clinch the win for Estonia in this round robin tie vs. South Africa.



Nice to see her back! pic.twitter.com/2BS0wzmOzT