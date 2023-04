OTSEBLOGI | Tänak alustab Horvaatia ralli viimast päeva teiselt kohalt

SS16 Platak 2:

💭"don't know what's wrong. It's difficult to say. It's difficult to drive - I don't know what's happened but I'm happy it's over."



1️⃣ Ogier 8:28.0

2️⃣ Rovanperä 0.7

3️⃣ Lappi 3.9

4️⃣ Evans 5.8

5️⃣ Katsuta 10.8

6️⃣ TÄNAK 14.4#CroatiaRally #ForCraig #goOtt