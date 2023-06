BLOGI | Võimas Verstappen tegi Hispaanias suure slämmi, Mercedestelt hooaja parim sõit

Formula 1🏎️ - @Max33Verstappen🇳🇱 is the 3rd rider to claim a "Grand Chelem" (winning from pole, leading every lap, setting fastest lap) in 3 consecutive F1 seasons, after Jim Clark🇬🇧 (4, 1962-1965) and Sebastian Vettel🇩🇪 (3, 2011-2013). #SpanishGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/nmUTQcLKGT