Avapäeval kaks isiklikku rekordit püstitanud Enok teeb USAs suurepärast võistlust

After day one of the heptathlon, Pippi Lotta Enok sits in 5️⃣th place with 3,567 points and three new personal bests!



She'll be back at 4 p.m. CT tomorrow, starting with long jump!