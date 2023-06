Kiri Pippi Lotta Enoki rinnanumbril ei valetanud, ta võitis vinge isikliku rekordiga USA üliõpilasmeistrivõistluste kulla

🏆 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉𝘼𝙇 𝘾𝙃𝘼𝙈𝙋𝙄𝙊𝙉 🏆



Pippi Lotta Enok is your 2023 NCAA Heptathlon Champion and the first ever #Sooner to win the title!



She scores 6,165 points for a personal best and NEW school record!#BoomerSooner ☝💨 pic.twitter.com/sJoghwgr1W