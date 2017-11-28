HAPPY THANKSGIVING!!! I'm thankful for my daughters, parents, sisters, niece, family, friends, former teammates, mentors, the fans and so much more. But most of all I'm thankful for you @gretesadeiko Not because you are smart, funny and down to earth. Not because you are a great mother and lover. Not even because you are beautiful, athletic and love me right. You are all of those things for sure. It's because you are the best person I know. I'm honored to live each day with my best friend, my soulmate and better half. Im honored that you are all mine. I'm honored because I know God has blessed me in a way only you will ever understand. I'm grateful God blessed me with you as my person to give back to others with. I pray we all get the opportunity to find real love in this life and give back to others. God is a great God!!! It's just that simple!!! He is continually blessing us every day through all the people he has placed in our life to help us along the way. Have a great day and spread the love!!! #HappyThanksGiving #KnowYourWhy #Love #Happiness #ThankFul

