USAs elav ja treeniv Eesti kergejõustiklane Grete Šadeiko tegi ligi viis kuud pärast tütre Gloria sündi esimese kaugushüppetreeningu.
Šadeiko kaugushüpperekord on 6.02, kõige säravamad tulemused on tulnud aga seitsmevõistluses, kui ta tuli 2015. aastal Tallinnas U23 EMil 5813 punktiga viiendaks.
24aastane Šadeiko abiellus sel aastal lapse isa, endise ameerika jalgpalluri Robert Griffin III-ga.
HAPPY THANKSGIVING!!! I'm thankful for my daughters, parents, sisters, niece, family, friends, former teammates, mentors, the fans and so much more. But most of all I'm thankful for you @gretesadeiko Not because you are smart, funny and down to earth. Not because you are a great mother and lover. Not even because you are beautiful, athletic and love me right. You are all of those things for sure. It's because you are the best person I know. I'm honored to live each day with my best friend, my soulmate and better half. Im honored that you are all mine. I'm honored because I know God has blessed me in a way only you will ever understand. I'm grateful God blessed me with you as my person to give back to others with. I pray we all get the opportunity to find real love in this life and give back to others. God is a great God!!! It's just that simple!!! He is continually blessing us every day through all the people he has placed in our life to help us along the way. Have a great day and spread the love!!! #HappyThanksGiving #KnowYourWhy #Love #Happiness #ThankFul
