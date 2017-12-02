Tervitus, hea spordisõber! Kui huvitud spordimaailmas toimuvast, on paslik Õhtulehe otseblogil silma peal hoida, sest koondame siia päeva jooksul kõik tähtsa ja põneva. Naudime koos!
-
22:11
-
21:36
-
21:29
10-man Man Utd win a thriller to keep the pressure on rivals Man City#ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/t1Ov7EV0Iz— Premier League (@premierleague) December 2, 2017
-
21:14
RED CARD Paul Pogba is shown a straight red for a poor challenge on Bellerin#ARSMUN— Premier League (@premierleague) December 2, 2017
-
20:54
Aga United saab 3:1 ette!
GOAL Arsenal 1-3 Man Utd (63 mins)— Premier League (@premierleague) December 2, 2017
A brilliant counter is finished with ease by Lingard after Pogba squares the ball for him to tuck away#ARSMUN
-
20:38
Unelmate algus teisele poolajale!
GOAL Arsenal 1-2 Man Utd (49 mins)— Premier League (@premierleague) December 2, 2017
Ramsey beats the offside trap and drops the ball down for Lacazette to hit past De Gea. GAME ON!#ARSMUN
-
20:28
-
20:25
A #PL classic in the making...#ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/bI5xkDAnqg— Premier League (@premierleague) December 2, 2017
-
20:11
-
20:08
-
19:46
Kas tuleb Arsenalile väga õnnetu õhtu?
GOAL Arsenal 0-2 Man Utd (11 mins)— Premier League (@premierleague) December 2, 2017
A gorgeous team goal doubles Man Utd's lead - Lukaku finds Martial who flicks the ball through for Lingard to slot home#ARSMUN
-
19:36
United saab juba 4. minutil juhtima!
GOAL Arsenal 0-1 Man Utd (4 mins)— Premier League (@premierleague) December 2, 2017
Pogba slides Valencia in on the right and he slams the ball into the far corner#ARSMUN
-
19:32
Klopp: "We are a really good football team, we know that, but we need to carry on. It's good but it's important that it's good because we need the points." pic.twitter.com/FOrLLDcQ3E— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 2, 2017
-
19:04
Täna Inglismaal veel üks mäng! Arsenal vs United!
The team news is in - and @LacazetteAlex starts#AFCvMUFC pic.twitter.com/6Xzh3MsRqm— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 2, 2017
Here's your #MUFC team to take on Arsenal. Our starting XI is unchanged from Tuesday night's win at Watford. #ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/r2NcFVRH9l— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 2, 2017
-
19:01
Get in! pic.twitter.com/oJoHQoPXJu— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 2, 2017
-
18:25
-
18:08
Sündmused käivad Brightonis kiiresti!
Goal. Murray converts penalty. 3-1.— This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) December 2, 2017
51: Murray converts the penalty.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 2, 2017
[1-3] #LFC
-
17:52
Quick-fire doubles do the business for @LFC and @stokecity in the opening 45 mins#PL pic.twitter.com/Kj7qdlirU9— Premier League (@premierleague) December 2, 2017
-
17:32
Liverpool saab paari minutiga 2:0 edu! Kas mäng juba tehtud!?
GOALLL 1-0 EMRE CAN!https://t.co/ZOD9EOG0ei— This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) December 2, 2017
FIRMINOOOOOOOOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/2Qflv2HuZG— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 2, 2017
-
17:11
-
16:40
Team news...— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 2, 2017
❌ Gomez - virus
❌ Moreno - rested
❌ Matip - adductor
✅ Klavan - still ill but fit for the bench pic.twitter.com/eIkknmnmFv
-
16:18
-
16:07
Üldiselt Kloppilt väga eksperimentaalne kaitsenelik. Aga mis parata, oli teada, et probleeme on. Tundub, et Lovreni kõrval võtab koha sisse puhas poolkaitsja Emre Can.
-
16:02
Ragnar jääb täna Brightoni vastu alustuseks pingile:
📋The Reds to face @OfficialBHAFC... pic.twitter.com/LNtBdeAn20— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 2, 2017
-
15:52
-
14:49
-
14:09
-
13:35
-
12:59
-
12:58
Euroliiga 10. mänguvooru parimad palad:
Round 10 Top 10 plays are here. Check them out!! pic.twitter.com/xxD6h0aNxs— EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) December 2, 2017
-
12:41
Sellises järjestuses ja sääraste ajavahedega alustavad kahevõistlejad 14.45 meeskonnavõistluse 4x5 km murdmaasõitu.
These are the time gaps for the race! #fisnoco #nordiccombined pic.twitter.com/LjetAHb4Fu— FIS Nordic Combined (@fisnc) December 2, 2017
-
12:40
Paistab, et Östersundi miinuskraadid on vahetunud +3 ja vihmasaju vastu. Meeste 10 k msprint algab kell 15.45.
Rain was forecast.— IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) December 2, 2017
And the rain came - a little more wind, 3°C and a drizzle. Quite the change from the Individuals and yesterday's women's sprint. #OST17 pic.twitter.com/bpiaut1uAp
-
11:11
-
10:47
-
10:02
-
09:45
-
09:44
Veel ookeanitaguseid maiuspalu:
The TOP 10 CROSSOVERS from November's #NBA action! #NBATop10 pic.twitter.com/ek5Dn49uSW— NBA (@NBA) December 2, 2017
-
09:16
-
09:02
Lillehammeri MK klassikasprindi kvalifikatsioon algab kell 10.20, eestlastest lähevad rajale Marko Kilp, Raido Ränkel, Karel Tammjärv ja Kein Einaste.
-
09:01
Kuigi nädalavahetused kuuluvad järgmistel kuudel enamasti talispordile, alustame päeva meie tänase suure lehelooga, mille peategelane on endine tipptennisist Maret Ani.
-
08:54
Tere kaunist laupäeva hommikut, head spordisõbrad!