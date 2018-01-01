Eesti jalgpallikoondise kapteni Ragnar Klavani Liverpooli kasuks löödud võiduvärav mängus Burnleyga oli piisavalt äge, et internet hulluks läheks. Twitter läks, säutse sõnaga "Klavan" tuleb sadades ehk üle maailma rohkem, kui keegi kokku jõuab lugeda.
Igatahes on esimesel säutsujal on õigus: Klavan on 2018. aastal löönud rohkem väravaid kui Messi, Ronaldo, Salah ja Harry Kane kokku. Pidurdamatu mees, see eestlane! Ja nagu veidi allpool leiate - uus auhind nimega KlavandOr!
Estonian Player of the Year Ragnar Klavan has more goals in 2018 than Messi, Ronaldo, Salah and Harry Kane combined. Unstoppable.— Able Archer™ (@leifisfine) January 1, 2018
Never thought I'd see the day Lovren and Klavan would link up for a goal but I freaking love it!😁👍🔴⚽️👊 #LFC #RedOrDead— Conor H 1997 🇮🇪 (@conorYNWA1) January 1, 2018
Great win that for #LFC Klavan the greatest Estonian to ever live!!— Paul (@QuadsOfFury) January 1, 2018
This' the sickest part of the new year for me. ❤️ #Lovren #Klavan #BurLiv pic.twitter.com/WlFkEsyZSQ— StrawBerryGuy (@WayneRid) January 1, 2018
There is no doubt in my mind that Ragnar Klavan is the greatest CB in football history— Archie (@MightyManning) January 1, 2018
Klavan has more goals this year than Hazard, Sanchez, Morata, Kane,— suraj gadhvi (@TheGujjuKop) January 1, 2018
Messi, Neymar, Ronaldo combined So much for the spending when we have a 4mil pound goal machine.#LFC #BURLIV pic.twitter.com/4N6xRZAfls
Klavan getting assisted by Lovren, 2018 done a madness— nāth (@nath_fra96) January 1, 2018
That Klavan goal with the Titanic music though 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/akSM1Cla4U— Waz (@Waz612) January 1, 2018
