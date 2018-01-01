Klavand'Or! Rohkem väravaid kui Messi, Ronaldo, Salah ja Kane sel aastal kokku!

TWITTERIMÖLL | Klavani võiduvärav pani sajad fännid hulluma ja säutsuma! (0)

, 1. jaanuar 2018, 19:22
Prindi
Niimoodi suunab Ragnar Klavan palli Burnley väravasse. (AFP/Scanpix)

Eesti jalgpallikoondise kapteni Ragnar Klavani Liverpooli kasuks löödud võiduvärav mängus Burnleyga oli piisavalt äge, et internet hulluks läheks. Twitter läks, säutse sõnaga "Klavan" tuleb sadades ehk üle maailma rohkem, kui keegi kokku jõuab lugeda.

Igatahes on esimesel säutsujal on õigus: Klavan on 2018. aastal löönud rohkem väravaid kui Messi, Ronaldo, Salah ja Harry Kane kokku. Pidurdamatu mees, see eestlane! Ja nagu veidi allpool leiate - uus auhind nimega KlavandOr!

