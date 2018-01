KORVPALL

Coach Virginijus Seskus on Ball brothers arrival: 'Prienai is ready. I'm ready. I'm intensively learning English.' He also laughed that he knows how to curse in English. 'Everybody know that one bad word,' coach laughed after yesterday's loss in Siauliai. — Donatas Urbonas (@Urbodo) January 3, 2018

BC Prienai raised home games ticket prices from 3 to 8 euros. They expect sold out crowd in arena of 1200 seats. They had LKL league average of 530 spectators per game. Also, they thought to bring VIP seats for rent, but only for 1 month. Special jerseys will be on sale next week — Donatas Urbonas (@Urbodo) January 3, 2018