NII SEE JUHTUS | Sport 11.01: Kanepi ja Kontaveit said Austraalias vastu parajad pähklid (3)

, 11. jaanuar 2018, 23:57
Prindi
Kas Kaia Kanepil on ka täna põhjust rõõmustamiseks? (Jerry Lai)
Kommenteeri

OTSEÜLEKANNE ON LÄBI

Kommenteerimistingimused

Täna ennelõunat loositi Austraalia lahtiste põhitabel, kus õnnejumalanna eestastele ei halastanud. Edu korral võivad meie naistennisistid omavahel vastamisi minna aga neljandas ringis. Sporti tehakse ka mujal maailmas ning kui sind huvitab see ja kõik muu, siis püsi meiega!

3 kommentaari

R
Rein  /   16:36, 11. jaan 2018
http://www.powerplaymanager.com/r1533770
+0 -0 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
E
Erki  /   18:12, 11. jaan 2018
Kanep võiks küll juba kodo jääda, et mitte endale ja oma rahvale seal häbi teha.
+0 -8 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
I
Indiaanipealik Kanepi  /   13:24, 11. jaan 2018
Irokeesid oleks selle pildi üle uhked.
+1 -1 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Korvpall

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Jalgpall

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Auto-moto

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Kergejõustik

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Tennis

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Vehklemine

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Võrkpall

Päevatoimetaja

Telefon 51993733
online@ohtuleht.ee

Õhtuleht sotsiaalmeedias

Õhtuleht Mobiilis