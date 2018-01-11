Täna ennelõunat loositi Austraalia lahtiste põhitabel, kus õnnejumalanna eestastele ei halastanud. Edu korral võivad meie naistennisistid omavahel vastamisi minna aga neljandas ringis. Sporti tehakse ka mujal maailmas ning kui sind huvitab see ja kõik muu, siis püsi meiega!
-
23:57
Niisugune oli tänane spordipäev, homme hommikust juba uued uudised!
-
23:45
Euroliiga turniiritabel pärast tänaseid mänge:
-
23:42
Ja CSKA tümitas Euroliiga päeva lõpetuseks korralikult Milanot.
Huge victory as @cskabasket defeats @OlimpiaMI1936 behind @NandoDeColo's 24p, @Da_Thrill21 's 15p, @SergioRodriguez's 15p. #GameON pic.twitter.com/9L60GdJfG0— EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) January 11, 2018
-
23:35
End of the game in Valencia as the reigning Champ @FBBasketbol defeats @valenciabasket.#GameON pic.twitter.com/MOrWAAgXWE— EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) January 11, 2018
-
23:24
Kired lõõmavad!
When you just want to help the ref pic.twitter.com/t2vMEOIJe3— Eurohoops.net (@Eurohoopsnet) January 11, 2018
-
23:04
What a finish as @MaccabitlvBC beats @BroseBamberg by only 2 pts!@Mreezy20: 23 PTS— EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) January 11, 2018
Dibartolomeo: 14 PTS@PAPPYGAWD: 13 PTS pic.twitter.com/5pCIQ3TuVs
-
23:02
Esimene mäng on läbi, Panathinaikos võttis kaks võitu järjest saanud Barca hoo maha ja kindlustas kolmandat kohta.
.@paobcgr defeats @FCBbasket behind Gist's 17pts, @Nick_Calathes15's 17pts, Pappas' 15pts & @C_SING31's 14pts ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/B968zpqyjy— EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) January 11, 2018
-
22:56
-
22:43
At the break, @cskabasket is leading by 14 pts against @OlimpiaMI1936.— EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) January 11, 2018
Second half LIVE on https://t.co/o8MieCqnyq 💻 pic.twitter.com/efnZPRdBIV
-
22:42
-
22:40
Halftime in Valencia.#GameON pic.twitter.com/grbbVTTkpg— EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) January 11, 2018
-
22:23
.@cskabasket's big man Othello Hunter from behind! ❌#7DAYSMagicMoment pic.twitter.com/5349Fst7MN— EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) January 11, 2018
-
22:02
Võimas jõunumber Ateenas:
James Gist dunked nearly over all of Barcelonapic.twitter.com/lNN2KOEbkZ— Eurohoops.net (@Eurohoopsnet) January 11, 2018
-
22:01
Ja teise mängu poolajaseis:
Close game in Tel Aviv as the host @BroseBamberg is 🆙 by only✌️points over @MaccabitlvBC at the break!#GameON pic.twitter.com/Iq6TixUNdN— EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) January 11, 2018
-
21:51
Esimeses tänases Euroliiga mängus on poolaeg läbi saanud.
Two-point advantage for @paobcgr over @FCBbasket.— EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) January 11, 2018
Don't miss the second half, LIVE on https://t.co/o8MieCqnyq! pic.twitter.com/BXhZlGcqZ8
-
21:17
-
20:45
-
19:33
Muhe meenutus!
26 years of Women's Slalom from #Calgary1988 to #Sochi2014@fisalpine pic.twitter.com/DXppG7ShZH— Olympics (@Olympics) January 11, 2018
-
19:27
-
19:05
Eesti aja järgi kell 22!
4 - As the @NBA heads to #London tonight, here are four facts about the matchup between the @celtics and the @sixers. Showdown. #OptaGameoftheNight pic.twitter.com/VTvccMIFbA— OptaLarry (@OptaLarry) January 11, 2018
-
18:57
-
18:25
-
18:04
Kui Toyota esitles täna oma uut Yarist, millega hakkab MM-sarjas sõitma Ott Tänak, siis maailmameister Sebastien Ogier saab istumise alla niisuguse masina.
Here's our Ford Fiesta #WRC in its 2018 livery! 😍— Sébastien Ogier (@SebOgier) January 11, 2018
Only 2 weeks now before #RallyMontecarlo and I can't wait to start our title defense!#ASI18 pic.twitter.com/JvnYJHLkeC
-
18:02
-
17:23
-
17:02
-
15:24
-
15:08
-
14:46
-
14:30
-
13:44
-
13:15
-
12:45
.@OfficialWRC champions @SebOgier/Julien Ingrassia (Ford/Michelin) officially open Autosport International 2018 in Birmingham, England, with @MSportLtd boss Malcolm Wilson. The show's organisers are hoping for more than 80,000 visitors over the weekend (Jan 11-14) pic.twitter.com/1eX1jfCLb6— Michelin Motorsport (@Michelin_Sport) January 11, 2018
-
12:31
-
11:55
Otseülekanne WRC hooaja avamiselt Birminghamis.
-
11:53
-
11:16
-
11:01
Kaia Kanepi kohtuv avaringis Dominika Cibulkovaga (WTA 24.). Anett Kontaveiti vastaseks on Aleksandra Krunic (WTA 45.)
-
11:01
-
10:59
-
10:58
-
10:56
-
10:13
Loosi on võimalik jälgida ka otsepildina.
-
10:02
Anett Kontaveiti asetus tähendab, et esimeses kahes ringis ei saa ta ühegi teise asetatud mängijaga kokku saada.
Küll aga ei pruugi see kohe tähendada lihtsamat loosi. Mullu US Openil loositi eestlanna kohe avaringis kokku napilt asetuseta jäänud Lucie Šafařovaga.
-
09:54
-
09:37
-
09:01
-
09:00