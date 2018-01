💄💋💇🏼‍♀️💍 MUA: @nordia_ffaceit HAIR: @harold_xxv Thank you guys for making me feel all the feels today for our engagement shoot!🙏🏼😊 #PicsComingSoon #Swipe

A post shared by Grete Šadeiko (@gretesadeiko) on Jan 11, 2018 at 5:40pm PST